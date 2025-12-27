Left Menu

Gen Z's Dissent Sparks Historic Change in Nepal's Political Landscape

In 2025, Nepal experienced major political upheaval as Gen Z-led protests against corruption and a social media ban led to the fall of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's government. Amidst the chaos, Sushila Karki became Nepal's first woman interim prime minister, with new elections announced for 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 27-12-2025 10:09 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 10:09 IST
Gen Z's Dissent Sparks Historic Change in Nepal's Political Landscape
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal was engulfed by political upheaval in 2025 as massive Gen Z-led protests against corruption and a social media ban brought down Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's coalition government. The turmoil reached new heights as street demonstrations turned violent.

Former Chief Justice Sushila Karki was sworn in as Nepal's first female interim prime minister. She has announced that fresh elections will take place on March 5, 2026, accelerating the country towards a pivotal political transformation.

The nationwide dissent initially sparked online, with criticisms aimed at 'Nepo babes', the children of political elites purportedly living lavishly on parents' corrupt earnings. The protests intensified into violent outbreaks, leaving 77 dead and leading to the destruction of several government buildings.

TRENDING

1
Jharkhand's Silver Jubilee: A Year of Milestones and Memories

Jharkhand's Silver Jubilee: A Year of Milestones and Memories

 India
2
Tumultuous 2025: Punjab's Struggles and Triumphs

Tumultuous 2025: Punjab's Struggles and Triumphs

 India
3
Una Schools Adapt to Cold: Revised Winter Hours

Una Schools Adapt to Cold: Revised Winter Hours

 India
4
A Year of Chaos and Triumph in Indian Boxing: Champions Emerge Amid Turbulence

A Year of Chaos and Triumph in Indian Boxing: Champions Emerge Amid Turbulen...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025