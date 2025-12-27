Gen Z's Dissent Sparks Historic Change in Nepal's Political Landscape

Nepal was engulfed by political upheaval in 2025 as massive Gen Z-led protests against corruption and a social media ban brought down Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's coalition government. The turmoil reached new heights as street demonstrations turned violent.

Former Chief Justice Sushila Karki was sworn in as Nepal's first female interim prime minister. She has announced that fresh elections will take place on March 5, 2026, accelerating the country towards a pivotal political transformation.

The nationwide dissent initially sparked online, with criticisms aimed at 'Nepo babes', the children of political elites purportedly living lavishly on parents' corrupt earnings. The protests intensified into violent outbreaks, leaving 77 dead and leading to the destruction of several government buildings.