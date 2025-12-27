Left Menu

Kerala's Drive for Inclusive Voter Registration Gains Momentum

The Kerala government has directed district collectors to ensure all eligible voters are listed in the voter registry. Help desks will be established to address omissions. The initiative follows concerns that many voters were excluded from the draft list released by the Election Commission as part of the 2025 revision.

The Kerala government has issued directives to district collectors to take measures ensuring that all eligible individuals are included in the state's voter registry. This move is crucial, given the democratic imperative of comprehensive electoral lists.

The directive follows a recent cabinet decision led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, emphasizing the setup of help desks to facilitate voter registration during the 2025 Special Intensive Revision. It aims to address concerns that numerous eligible voters have been omitted from the draft list.

Efforts will involve Anganwadi and ASHA workers and Kudumbashree volunteers, who will assist in reaching remote areas. Simultaneously, awareness campaigns in educational institutions will target newly eligible young voters to ensure their inclusion.

