Balen Shah: A New Face in Nepal's Political Landscape

In a surprising political development, Kathmandu's Mayor Balen Shah, widely known as Balen, has been appointed as the prime ministerial candidate for the upcoming March 5 Nepal elections.

The announcement follows a strategic pact with the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), cemented after intense negotiations. This agreement highlights a unified approach to combat corruption and promote good governance, with Shah initially serving as the parliamentary party leader.

The pact underlines a fresh political alliance, with Balen set to contest under the RSP's emblem. While further alliances are anticipated, political observers see this development as a pivotal moment mobilizing youth activism against traditional political structures.