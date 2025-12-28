Left Menu

Balen Shah: A New Face in Nepal's Political Landscape

Kathmandu's Mayor, Balen Shah, renowned as 'Balen', has been named the prime ministerial candidate alongside Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) for Nepal's upcoming elections. The agreement signifies a youth-led political movement targeting corruption and bad governance. The decision awaits further support from other emerging parties.

In a surprising political development, Kathmandu's Mayor Balen Shah, widely known as Balen, has been appointed as the prime ministerial candidate for the upcoming March 5 Nepal elections.

The announcement follows a strategic pact with the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), cemented after intense negotiations. This agreement highlights a unified approach to combat corruption and promote good governance, with Shah initially serving as the parliamentary party leader.

The pact underlines a fresh political alliance, with Balen set to contest under the RSP's emblem. While further alliances are anticipated, political observers see this development as a pivotal moment mobilizing youth activism against traditional political structures.

