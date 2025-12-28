Left Menu

Strengthening Congress: A Call for Organizational Renewal

At the Congress's 140th Foundation Day, Shashi Tharoor endorsed Digvijaya Singh's views on strengthening the party's organization. Singh praised RSS-BJP's organizational power, highlighting the progress of Narendra Modi. Tharoor, seated with Singh, emphasized the day's significance and the Congress's historical contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2025 14:03 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 14:03 IST
During the Congress's 140th Foundation Day, Shashi Tharoor supported the views of his colleague Digvijaya Singh on the need to strengthen the party organization.

This endorsement was made during a notable event at the party's Indira Bhawan headquarters, where Tharoor sat beside Singh amidst discussions on the Congress's organizational strategies.

Prior to this, Singh had praised the RSS-BJP's organizational prowess, illustrating Narendra Modi's rise from grassroots worker to prime minister. He emphasized the necessity of fortifying Congress at the grassroots to effectively challenge the ruling BJP.

