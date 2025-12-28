Strengthening Congress: A Call for Organizational Renewal
At the Congress's 140th Foundation Day, Shashi Tharoor endorsed Digvijaya Singh's views on strengthening the party's organization. Singh praised RSS-BJP's organizational power, highlighting the progress of Narendra Modi. Tharoor, seated with Singh, emphasized the day's significance and the Congress's historical contributions.
During the Congress's 140th Foundation Day, Shashi Tharoor supported the views of his colleague Digvijaya Singh on the need to strengthen the party organization.
This endorsement was made during a notable event at the party's Indira Bhawan headquarters, where Tharoor sat beside Singh amidst discussions on the Congress's organizational strategies.
Prior to this, Singh had praised the RSS-BJP's organizational prowess, illustrating Narendra Modi's rise from grassroots worker to prime minister. He emphasized the necessity of fortifying Congress at the grassroots to effectively challenge the ruling BJP.
