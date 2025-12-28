Bihar's Political Future in the Balance: Will Nishant Kumar Step In?

On Sunday, JD(U) workers staged a 12-hour hunger strike in Patna, demanding that Nishant Kumar, the son of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, be inducted into the political arena in an official capacity.

Led by JD(U) leader Mukund Kumar, the demonstrators voiced their hopes of seeing Nishant, whom they describe as well-educated, emerge as a guiding force in the party's future.

Though supporters hold high expectations, neither Nishant nor official JD(U) representatives have commented on the potential political transition, keeping the state's political scene rife with speculation.