Left Menu

Bihar's Political Future in the Balance: Will Nishant Kumar Step In?

JD(U) workers conducted a hunger strike urging Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to induct his son, Nishant Kumar, into politics. Supporters claim Nishant, being well-educated, could lead the party effectively. Speculations about his political debut have been circulating, but no official comments have been made.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 28-12-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 22:45 IST
Bihar's Political Future in the Balance: Will Nishant Kumar Step In?
Nishant Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, JD(U) workers staged a 12-hour hunger strike in Patna, demanding that Nishant Kumar, the son of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, be inducted into the political arena in an official capacity.

Led by JD(U) leader Mukund Kumar, the demonstrators voiced their hopes of seeing Nishant, whom they describe as well-educated, emerge as a guiding force in the party's future.

Though supporters hold high expectations, neither Nishant nor official JD(U) representatives have commented on the potential political transition, keeping the state's political scene rife with speculation.

TRENDING

1
Deadly Deluge in Spain: Floods Wreak Havoc in Southern and Eastern Provinces

Deadly Deluge in Spain: Floods Wreak Havoc in Southern and Eastern Provinces

 Venezuela
2
Tragedy in Suriname: Knife Attack Devastates Community

Tragedy in Suriname: Knife Attack Devastates Community

 Suriname
3
Five Arrested for Reckless Car Stunt Video in Delhi

Five Arrested for Reckless Car Stunt Video in Delhi

 India
4
Magnus Carlsen Clinches Sixth World Rapid Chess Title

Magnus Carlsen Clinches Sixth World Rapid Chess Title

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital markets don’t collapse under regulation, they adapt and expand

AI can improve planning for climate-driven flood risks

AI is quietly altering human cognition

AI data centers are pushing power Grids to the edge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025