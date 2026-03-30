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Political Transitions in Bihar: Nitin Nabin Resigns as MLA

BJP's Nitin Nabin steps down as MLA from Bihar's Bankipur after being elected to the Rajya Sabha. Concurrently, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar resigns from the state legislative council. Nabin reflects on his 20-year commitment to Bankipur's development and vows to continue his dedication in his new role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 30-03-2026 10:48 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 10:48 IST
Political Transitions in Bihar: Nitin Nabin Resigns as MLA
Nitin Nabin
  • Country:
  • India

The political landscape in Bihar witnesses significant changes as BJP national president Nitin Nabin resigns from his role as MLA for Bankipur. His resignation follows his recent election to the Rajya Sabha.

Nabin's dedication to the Bankipur constituency, a legacy from his late father, is evident as he exits the assembly, marking an end to two decades of continuous service. Vowing to maintain his commitment, he speaks of an 'unbreakable bond' with the people who elected him five times.

Parallel to Nabin's announcement, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also steps down from the state legislative council, after securing a seat in the upper House of Parliament on March 16. The day marks a pivotal shift in the political structure of Bihar, as leaders transition to new roles within the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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