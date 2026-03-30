Political Transitions in Bihar: Nitin Nabin Resigns as MLA

The political landscape in Bihar witnesses significant changes as BJP national president Nitin Nabin resigns from his role as MLA for Bankipur. His resignation follows his recent election to the Rajya Sabha.

Nabin's dedication to the Bankipur constituency, a legacy from his late father, is evident as he exits the assembly, marking an end to two decades of continuous service. Vowing to maintain his commitment, he speaks of an 'unbreakable bond' with the people who elected him five times.

Parallel to Nabin's announcement, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also steps down from the state legislative council, after securing a seat in the upper House of Parliament on March 16. The day marks a pivotal shift in the political structure of Bihar, as leaders transition to new roles within the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)