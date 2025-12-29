Kosovo's Political Standstill: Kurti's Party Close to Election Victory

In Kosovo's tightly contested election, nationalist Prime Minister Albin Kurti's party emerged as the likely winner, yet uncertainty remains over whether it will secure the majority needed to govern alone. Sunday's election was the second this year, following inconclusive results that led to a political stalemate.

Exit polls indicated Kurti's Vetevendosje party claimed 45.7% of the vote, falling short of the necessary 61 seats in the 120-seat assembly for a solo rule. Main opposition parties, the Democratic Party and the Democratic League, garnered 22% and 15.6% of the vote, respectively.

Without a clear parliamentary majority, concerns loom over the potential failure to form a government, which could prolong the political deadlock and delay vital reforms and funding. Kurti has focused on boosting public sector pay and capital investments, while opposition parties are calling for improved living standards to prevent youth emigration.