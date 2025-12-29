Left Menu

Kosovo's Political Standstill: Kurti's Party Close to Election Victory

Prime Minister Albin Kurti's party was poised to win Kosovo's election but might not secure enough seats to resolve a year-long political impasse. The election's outcome is crucial for the resumption of governmental functions and ratification of critical international funding agreements. The political factions remain divided over governance and economic strategies.

Updated: 29-12-2025 00:34 IST
Kosovo's Political Standstill: Kurti's Party Close to Election Victory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In Kosovo's tightly contested election, nationalist Prime Minister Albin Kurti's party emerged as the likely winner, yet uncertainty remains over whether it will secure the majority needed to govern alone. Sunday's election was the second this year, following inconclusive results that led to a political stalemate.

Exit polls indicated Kurti's Vetevendosje party claimed 45.7% of the vote, falling short of the necessary 61 seats in the 120-seat assembly for a solo rule. Main opposition parties, the Democratic Party and the Democratic League, garnered 22% and 15.6% of the vote, respectively.

Without a clear parliamentary majority, concerns loom over the potential failure to form a government, which could prolong the political deadlock and delay vital reforms and funding. Kurti has focused on boosting public sector pay and capital investments, while opposition parties are calling for improved living standards to prevent youth emigration.

