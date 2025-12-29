NCP Releases First List of Candidates for Mumbai Civic Polls

The Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has taken a significant step forward by unveiling its initial list of 37 candidates for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. Party leader Sana Malik-Shaikh highlighted the list's emphasis on broad social representation, expressing optimism about the party's performance at the polls.

The announcement was made in the backdrop of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar's recent declaration regarding an understanding between the NCP and the Sharad Pawar-led faction in Pimpri Chinchwad for the forthcoming civic elections. Malik-Shaikh reiterated the party's positive outlook on electoral outcomes.

The list features candidates such as Manish Dubey, Cyril Peter D'Souza, and several others from various wards. Notably, BJP's Mumbai president, Ameet Satam, confirmed the Mahayuti alliance's seat-sharing agreement, with BJP contesting 128 seats and Shiv Sena 79. These BMC elections are scheduled for January 15, with results to be declared on January 16.

