Internal Strife Rocks Bangladeshi National Citizen Party Amid Controversial Alliance

The National Citizen Party (NCP) of Bangladesh, a youth-driven political entity that emerged from the 2024 uprising, is grappling with internal dissent following its alliance with Jamaat-e-Islami, an Islamist group. At least 30 senior figures have voiced opposition, with several resigning in protest of the decision, which was announced on Sunday.

This alliance comes ahead of the national polls on February 12, where the NCP, once seen as a youth-centric alternative, now risks losing its distinctive identity. Political analyst H.M. Nazmul Alam warns that youth movements falter when they lose both clarity and internal coherence, a dilemma the NCP now faces.

The NCP formed a critical part of the protests that unseated former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. However, with the new electoral deal, the party confronts the challenge of transforming activism into effective governance, a task compounded by internal fractures and criticism from resigning leaders like Tasnim Jara.

