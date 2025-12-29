Record Nomination Surge Ahead of BMC Elections

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) saw a significant increase in nomination filings on Monday, as 357 candidates submitted their papers for the upcoming elections. This brings the total number of nominations to 401, reflecting a dramatic spike in participation just a day before the submission deadline.

The BMC highlighted that nomination papers would continue to be accepted between 11 AM and 5 PM on Tuesday. Of the recent 357 filed, the highest concentration was seen in the K-west and P-North wards, which had 29 nominations each, underscoring these areas' potential electoral competitiveness.

While only 44 nominations were filed during the first four working days, the distribution of nomination forms has been brisk. Since the declaration of the election schedule on December 23, 11,568 forms have been handed out across 23 returning officer offices. As the city gears up for the election of 227 seats on January 15, with counting the next day, electoral fervor is palpable.

