Left Menu

Warner Bros Discovery Stands Firm in Face of Paramount's Hostile Bid

Warner Bros Discovery is expected to reject a $108.4 billion hostile bid from Paramount Skydance, despite backing from billionaire Larry Ellison. Instead, Warner Bros may pursue a deal with Netflix, presenting fewer execution risks. Paramount's proposal faces scrutiny over regulatory and financing concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 20:49 IST
Warner Bros Discovery Stands Firm in Face of Paramount's Hostile Bid
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Warner Bros Discovery appears set to reject a revised $108.4 billion hostile takeover bid from Paramount Skydance, according to reports from CNBC. This decision comes despite billionaire Larry Ellison's support, who personally guaranteed the media giant's proposal.

Warner Bros and Paramount Skydance have both chosen not to comment on the report. The anticipated rejection keeps Warner Bros in position to consider a competing offer from Netflix, reported to feature a clearer financial structure and reduced execution risks compared to Paramount's proposal.

Paramount attempted to bolster its bid with enhancements, including increased regulatory reverse termination fees and deadline extensions for its tender offer. However, the unchanged $30-per-share all-cash bid remains under scrutiny, with industry experts citing Warner Bros' concerns over valuation and strategic alignment.

TRENDING

1
Navi Mumbai International Airport Soars with Over 25,000 Passengers in First Five Days

Navi Mumbai International Airport Soars with Over 25,000 Passengers in First...

 India
2
Strickers' Generational Golf Legacy Shines Through Competitive Spirit

Strickers' Generational Golf Legacy Shines Through Competitive Spirit

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes: Uttarakhand Bus Plunge Claims Seven Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Uttarakhand Bus Plunge Claims Seven Lives

 India
4
Tragic Tale of Bahraich's Wolf Rampage: Final Predator Eliminated

Tragic Tale of Bahraich's Wolf Rampage: Final Predator Eliminated

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025