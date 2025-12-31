Amit Shah Rallies BJP's West Bengal Leaders for 2026 Poll Push

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is rallying BJP leaders across West Bengal in preparation for next year's assembly elections. Showcasing a united front, Shah has put forth an action plan highlighting Dilip Ghosh as a significant electoral figure.

In a closed-door meeting, Shah met with veteran and new party leaders to align strategies and bridge any internal gaps. Public representatives were directed to expand outreach efforts significantly over the next two months to qualify for election tickets.

Additionally, Shah addressed issues surrounding the party's past election campaigns and outlined a strategy that places the infiltration issue at the forefront of BJP's election agenda. Shah's visit also included a workers' conference and a temple visit, before his return to Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)