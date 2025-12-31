AIADMK Preps Strategically for Tamil Nadu Elections Amid Political Jousting

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) gathered party stalwarts for a consultative session at the Chennai headquarters, under the leadership of Edappadi K. Palaniswami, to map out strategies for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

The meeting, as reported by senior AIADMK leader D Jayakumar, stayed focused on election tactics, maintaining confidentiality regarding its discussions. This session comes on the heels of Palaniswami's completed 'Makkalai Kappom, Thamilagathai Meettpoam' yatra, which critiqued the ruling DMK's administration. The AIADMK and its ally BJP are foregrounding their agenda to win voter favor.

Spanning 12,000 kilometers over three months, the AIADMK's statewide campaign reached all 234 constituencies with 175 gatherings, reiterating their commitment to 'protecting people and saving Tamil Nadu.' Concurrently, the BJP commenced its 'Thamilagam Thalai Nimir Thamilanin Payanam', projecting their stance against governmental shortcomings.

The BJP's comprehensive campaign rollout, led by state president Nainar Nagenthran, crescendos in January 2026, spotlighting alleged governance failures by the DMK. Anticipated high-profile visits include Union Minister Amit Shah, aimed at rallying support and intensifying party coordination.

BJP's election readiness saw Union Minister Piyush Goyal, along with co-incharges Arjun Ram Meghwal and Murlidhar Mohol, recently visiting Tamil Nadu. Their efforts underline the growing camaraderie within the AIADMK-BJP coalition, facing flak from DMK's Chief Minister MK Stalin, who accuses them of eroding pivotal employment schemes pivotal for women.

Despite opposition claims, CM MK Stalin champions formidable State achievements, promoting what he heralds as transformational 'Dravidian Model 2.0' initiatives, anticipating further expansions pre-election. Tamil Nadu braces for its 2026 Legislative Assembly showdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)