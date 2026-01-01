Left Menu

Controversy Erupts as MP Minister Apologizes Over Indore Water Crisis Remarks

Madhya Pradesh Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya faced backlash after using an objectionable word while addressing questions about contaminated drinking water in Indore’s Bhagirathpura area. The incident, which has already resulted in four deaths and numerous hospitalizations, prompted the minister to express regret, while the opposition called for his resignation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 01-01-2026 12:28 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 12:28 IST
Kailash Vijayvargiya
Madhya Pradesh Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya sparked controversy after losing his temper and using an objectionable word during media questioning about contaminated drinking water in Indore's Bhagirathpura area.

The situation, which has led to four reported deaths and 212 hospitalizations due to a diarrhea outbreak, saw Vijayvargiya issuing a public apology following the release of the video.

Despite expressing regret, Vijayvargiya faced demands for his resignation from the opposition Congress, which criticized the ruling BJP for arrogance. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav termed the outbreak an emergency-like situation, promising strict action against those responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)

