Kerala on Track for AIIMS: Suresh Gopi’s Vision for Healthcare and Development

Union Minister Suresh Gopi has promised the establishment of an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Kerala, asserting that the project is a priority. Besides AIIMS, he hinted at other central projects for Kerala, including a forensic lab and possibly extending the Kochi Metro to Coimbatore.

Updated: 01-01-2026 15:12 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 15:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Suresh Gopi has reaffirmed the commitment to establishing an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Kerala. Speaking to reporters in Guruvayur, he emphasized the state would definitely receive the distinguished institute.

Further hinting at central government interests in Kerala, Gopi announced an additional project is slated for the state. He noted Amit Shah's involvement in this initiative, indicating that land allocation discussions are ongoing. Despite some project uncertainties, Gopi promised transparency regarding proposals, particularly highlighting a previously eliminated forensic laboratory plan.

On developments related to the national political climate, Gopi assured that any declarations from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, potentially visiting Thiruvananthapuram, would focus on larger infrastructural issues, such as the Smart City project, alongside celebrating BJP victories. Meanwhile, Gopi remains steadfast in his advocacy for Kerala's healthcare advancements, a commitment dating back to 2015.

(With inputs from agencies.)

