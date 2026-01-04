Venezuelan Migrants Celebrate the Fall of Maduro
Celebrations erupted globally among Venezuelan migrants following Nicolas Maduro's deposition. Joyous gatherings marked the change, with many expressing hope to return to a free Venezuela. The U.S. promised stability through control, while concerns lingered over Venezuela's future. Migrants feared prolonged instability but saw the event as a new beginning.
Venezuelan migrants worldwide burst into celebrations after the U.S.-orchestrated removal of President Nicolas Maduro, marking a significant victory for those who fled the oppressive regime. The change brought hope to millions affected by one of the largest migration crises of recent times.
In cities like Santiago and Lima, Venezuelans gathered to rejoice, wrapped in their nation's flag, symbolizing renewed hope. People like Khaty Yanez celebrated the fall of what they termed dictatorship, expressing optimism for their homeland's future.
Despite the jubilation, uncertainties linger over Venezuela's political destiny. Expatriates wonder about the future governance of their country, even as former President Donald Trump suggests American control might provide necessary stability during this transitional period.
(With inputs from agencies.)
