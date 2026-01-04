US Aggression in Venezuela: A Breach of Sovereignty

The US military action against Venezuela has been strongly criticized by Left parties, who are calling it a blatant violation of the United Nations Charter. Concerns have been raised over statements made by US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The Left parties staged a protest at Jantar Mantar against this US intervention.

The joint statement from parties including CPI(M), CPI, and others condemned the US's actions, describing it as an attack on a sovereign nation. The statement revealed the aggressive underlying motive of capturing Venezuelan oil reserves, further highlighted by President Trump's address.

Reports indicate a significant Venezuelan mobilization against US aggression as Left parties urge worldwide protest and solidarity with Venezuela. The parties also insist that the Indian government should condemn US actions and stand with Venezuela while protesting US imperialism.