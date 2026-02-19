U.S. Secretary Marco Rubio Emphasizes Peace Effort is Gaza's Only Path

In a decisive statement on Thursday, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio proclaimed that the only viable strategy for Gaza is the ongoing peace endeavor led by President Donald Trump's Board of Peace.

This assertion emerged as the newly formed body met in Washington to discuss ways to bolster a fragile ceasefire that commenced in October.

Rubio emphasized the critical nature of this initiative, warning that any alternative, referred to as 'Plan B,' would mean reverting to conflict—a scenario all parties are eager to avoid.

