Left Menu

U.S. Secretary Marco Rubio Emphasizes Peace Effort is Gaza's Only Path

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio declared that President Donald Trump's Board of Peace effort is the sole strategy for Gaza, as the new body convened in Washington to reinforce October's ceasefire. Rubio stressed that deviating from this plan could lead back to conflict, a prospect no one desires.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 19-02-2026 21:07 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 21:07 IST
U.S. Secretary Marco Rubio Emphasizes Peace Effort is Gaza's Only Path
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a decisive statement on Thursday, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio proclaimed that the only viable strategy for Gaza is the ongoing peace endeavor led by President Donald Trump's Board of Peace.

This assertion emerged as the newly formed body met in Washington to discuss ways to bolster a fragile ceasefire that commenced in October.

Rubio emphasized the critical nature of this initiative, warning that any alternative, referred to as 'Plan B,' would mean reverting to conflict—a scenario all parties are eager to avoid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Board of Peace: Ambition vs Reality

Trump's Board of Peace: Ambition vs Reality

 Global
2
Vaccine Wars: BioNTech Files Patent Suit Against Moderna

Vaccine Wars: BioNTech Files Patent Suit Against Moderna

 Global
3
Wall Street Wobbles: Private Equity's Plunge and AI's Growing Pains

Wall Street Wobbles: Private Equity's Plunge and AI's Growing Pains

 Global
4
High Court Ruling Shifts Liability to Employers in Insurance Cases

High Court Ruling Shifts Liability to Employers in Insurance Cases

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public sees artificial intelligence as innovative yet risk-prone

AI-savvy but not AI-safe? Digital behavior gap among students

From recognition to reconstruction: AI reshapes cultural heritage conservation

AI-driven supply chains boost agility but not all fiirms adopt robotics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026