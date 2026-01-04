Left Menu

BJP Promises a New Era for Punjab by 2027

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini predicts BJP's rise in Punjab by 2027, criticizes AAP government for unmet promises, and highlights benefits under BJP rule in Haryana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patiala | Updated: 04-01-2026 18:39 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 18:39 IST
BJP Promises a New Era for Punjab by 2027
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini expressed confidence on Sunday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would establish governance in Punjab after the 2027 Assembly elections. He assured that the state would flourish under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Speaking at a public meeting at the Ghanaur grain market in Patiala, Saini criticized the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for their failure to deliver on their electoral promises made four years ago, which led to widespread issues such as drug abuse and unemployment.

Emphasizing the welfare developments in Haryana, Saini pledged similar progress in Punjab under BJP's administration. He accused the AAP of not fulfilling pledges related to employment and social welfare, and stated that only the BJP could ensure the state's prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Incident in Odisha: Urgent Call for Justice

Tragic Incident in Odisha: Urgent Call for Justice

 India
2
India's Auto Industry Drives Toward Policy Continuity and Infrastructure Investment

India's Auto Industry Drives Toward Policy Continuity and Infrastructure Inv...

 India
3
Teen Spy Saga: The Pathankot Connection Unveiled

Teen Spy Saga: The Pathankot Connection Unveiled

 India
4
High-Profile Arrest: Climate Activist Harjeet Singh and Allegations of Foreign Fund Misuse

High-Profile Arrest: Climate Activist Harjeet Singh and Allegations of Forei...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital payments are bringing India’s unbanked into financial system

Weak authentication still threatens smart healthcare systems

One-size-fits-all climate policies fall short across G20

AI beliefs can trigger bias against humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026