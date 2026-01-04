BJP Promises a New Era for Punjab by 2027

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini expressed confidence on Sunday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would establish governance in Punjab after the 2027 Assembly elections. He assured that the state would flourish under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Speaking at a public meeting at the Ghanaur grain market in Patiala, Saini criticized the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for their failure to deliver on their electoral promises made four years ago, which led to widespread issues such as drug abuse and unemployment.

Emphasizing the welfare developments in Haryana, Saini pledged similar progress in Punjab under BJP's administration. He accused the AAP of not fulfilling pledges related to employment and social welfare, and stated that only the BJP could ensure the state's prosperity.

