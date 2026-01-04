Left Menu

Rajasthan BJP Chief Madan Rathore Refutes Congress Criticism

Rajasthan BJP president Madan Rathore dismissed criticism from Congress leader Govind Singh Dotasra, asserting that his leadership and the party organization remain strong. Rathore criticized Dotasra for focusing on BJP issues rather than managing his own party's challenges and described Congress as being in disarray.

Rajasthan BJP president Madan Rathore has firmly responded to remarks made by state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra, emphasizing that he does not require validation from opposition leaders. Rathore stated that his work speaks for itself, and media observations are sufficient to evaluate his leadership.

Addressing journalists at the Constitution Club, Rathore criticized Dotasra for overstepping by commenting on BJP's internal affairs. He asserted that Dotasra should prioritize resolving issues within Congress, which he described as disorderly, while he remains focused on strengthening his own party.

The rebuttal from Rathore followed Dotasra's critique of alleged infighting and leadership challenges within BJP. Rathore refuted these claims, maintaining that the BJP organization is strong and dismissed such comments as politically driven rhetoric by the Congress leader.

