Thackerays Unveil Ambitious BMC Poll Manifesto
Uddhav and Raj Thackeray launched their BMC poll manifesto, promising financial assistance for women, free electricity, affordable housing, and education improvements. The plan includes monthly allowances, a meal scheme, healthcare initiatives, property tax waivers, and reduced bus fares to attract voters and enhance public welfare in Mumbai.
In a significant political development, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray and MNS president Raj Thackeray unveiled their joint manifesto for the upcoming BMC polls on Sunday, making substantial pledges to garner voter support.
The manifesto, introduced at the Shiv Sena Bhavan, promises diverse improvements, ranging from financial aid for house helps and Koli women, 100 units of free electricity, and bolstered public infrastructure in health, transport, and education sectors.
Notably targeting women voters, the alliance committed to a monthly 'Swabhiman Nidhi' allowance. Moreover, it addresses public amenities, housing, and fiscal relief measures, alongside ambitious goals to enhance Mumbai's health and educational facilities, setting a comprehensive agenda for civic development.
