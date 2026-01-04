Thackerays Unveil Ambitious BMC Poll Manifesto

In a significant political development, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray and MNS president Raj Thackeray unveiled their joint manifesto for the upcoming BMC polls on Sunday, making substantial pledges to garner voter support.

The manifesto, introduced at the Shiv Sena Bhavan, promises diverse improvements, ranging from financial aid for house helps and Koli women, 100 units of free electricity, and bolstered public infrastructure in health, transport, and education sectors.

Notably targeting women voters, the alliance committed to a monthly 'Swabhiman Nidhi' allowance. Moreover, it addresses public amenities, housing, and fiscal relief measures, alongside ambitious goals to enhance Mumbai's health and educational facilities, setting a comprehensive agenda for civic development.