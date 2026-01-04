Starmer Pushes for Closer EU Ties in National Interest

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is proposing closer ties with the European single market, emphasizing an issue-by-issue approach when it's in the national interest. The statement signals potentially stronger Britain-EU relations, evolving since Britons' 2016 referendum decision to leave the EU.

Starmer's proposal follows agreements to let British students join Erasmus+ by 2027, initiate discussions on electricity market integration, and solidify a food and drink trade deal. He suggests assessing whether similar alignments are beneficial across other sectors. His viewpoint elicited criticism from the opposition Conservatives, who accuse him of compromising Brexit freedoms.

Despite trailing in opinion polls, Starmer remains confident in his leadership, dismissing concerns about potential challenges following poor election performances. He argues that previous government instability poses more risk than steadfast governance.

