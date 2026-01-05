Delcy Rodriguez: Venezuela's Unyielding Tsarina in Politics

Delcy Rodriguez has been thrust into the spotlight as Venezuela's interim president following Nicolas Maduro's capture by U.S. forces. Known as 'the tsarina,' Rodriguez has been a formidable force in Venezuelan politics, wielding significant influence over more than a decade.

As vice president since 2018, she has held pivotal roles in the government, including finance and oil minister, demonstrating her adaptability and leadership. Alongside her brother, Jorge Rodriguez, head of the National Assembly, she continues the legacy of their leftist father, Jorge Antonio Rodriguez.

Rodriguez's economic strategies have aimed to combat hyperinflation, adopting orthodox policies that signify a shift amid U.S. sanctions. Her international engagements, particularly in the oil sector, have solidified her status as an influential global player.