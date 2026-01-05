Empowering Democracy: Chief Election Commissioner's Outreach in Jharkhand
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar visited Jharkhand, interacted with Booth Level Officers, and discussed the Special Intensive Revision of voter lists. He stressed the importance of a clean voter list for democracy and announced identity cards for BLOs to improve trust during their tasks.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Deoghar | Updated: 05-01-2026 17:48 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 17:48 IST
- Country:
- India
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar engaged with Booth Level Officers (BLOs) in Deoghar and offered prayers at Basukinath temple in Dumka on Monday.
Kumar hailed BLOs as the backbone of a meticulous voter list, emphasizing their vital role in sustaining a robust democracy.
Despite the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) not being announced in Jharkhand yet, the preparedness of the BLOs suggests they are well-equipped to ensure every eligible citizen is on the voter list, he stated. The issuance of identity cards should alleviate any public suspicion during their door-to-door outreach.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Debate Erupts Over VB-G RAM G: Jharkhand Congress Leads Protests
Capture of Maduro: A Turning Point for Venezuelan Democracy
Atmosphere in the country is like democracy has been taken over by mobocracy, claims Uddhav Thackeray.
Dynasty vs Democracy: Palaniswami’s Fierce Critique of DMK's Governance
Mamata Banerjee Blasts Flawed Election Process: Democracy at Risk?