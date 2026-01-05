International Advocacy Sparks Debate over Jailed Activist's Case

Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan voiced support on Monday for New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's letter advocating for jailed activist Umar Khalid, asserting the significance of human rights. Chavan emphasized that Mamdani's intervention should not cause alarm.

The Supreme Court rejected Khalid's bail request in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case, maintaining the charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Three others are accused of orchestrating the disturbing events that resulted in numerous casualties.

Mamdani's letter highlighted Khalid's message on combating bitterness, triggering accusations from the BJP of inappropriate interference in India's judicial matters. The letter's public dissemination by Khalid's partner amplified the political discourse surrounding the case.