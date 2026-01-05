Left Menu

Maduro's Dramatic Capture: A Global Shockwave

The stunning capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro by U.S. forces has sparked global concern and political turmoil. Accused of narco-terrorism, Maduro pleaded not guilty in a New York court. The international community debates the legality of the intervention, while U.S.-Venezuelan relations hang in the balance.

Updated: 05-01-2026 23:05 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 23:05 IST
Nicolas Maduro

The unexpected capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro by U.S. Special Forces has sent shockwaves across the globe, igniting a political maelstrom. Accused of narco-terrorism and other charges, Maduro stood trial in a New York federal court on Monday, pleading not guilty.

The operation has raised questions on the international stage about its legality and potential repercussions, with nations like Russia and China expressing strong opposition. The U.N. Security Council convened to discuss the intervention's impact, while legal experts scrutinized President Trump's decision to intervene in Venezuela.

Amidst the turmoil, both the Venezuelan and U.S. governments face crucial decisions. The capture has not only reshuffled diplomatic ties but also had significant implications for the oil industry, with the U.S. eyeing Venezuela's vast oil reserves as an opportunity. The geopolitical landscape remains tense as the world awaits the next developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

