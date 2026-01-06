Venezuela Intervention Sparks Republican Primary Clash

The contentious Republican primary race in Kentucky is heating up as Venezuela becomes a critical issue. US Rep. Thomas Massie has launched a barrage of criticisms against President Donald Trump's military intervention in the South American nation, accusing the president of bypassing Congress for the sake of regime change and oil interests.

Massie, known for his libertarian stance, argues that the action flouts the Constitution, which assigns the power to declare war to Congress. On the other side, Trump's favored candidate, Ed Gallrein, a retired Navy SEAL, defends the operation as a necessary step to dismantle rogue regimes and protect American interests.

This primary battle serves as a litmus test for Trump's control over the Republican Party, as voters weigh in on foreign policy during an election cycle dominated by domestic issues. As the May election approaches, Massie, an incumbent with a history of opposition, faces the might of Trump's political machine supporting Gallrein.