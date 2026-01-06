Turbulent Skies: Abhishek Banerjee's Delayed Flight Sparks Political Uproar

Abhishek Banerjee, TMC national general secretary, claimed on Tuesday that 'anti-Bengal forces' delayed the clearance of his helicopter. Consequently, he arrived nearly two hours late for a scheduled meeting. His helicopter took off at 2.20 pm from Behala Flying Club after using Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's aircraft, following a delay in the requisite DGCA permission for his own chopper.

Initially slated to depart Kolkata at 12.30 pm, Banerjee intended to visit the Tarapith Kali Temple and address a public rally in Rampurhat. Despite the delay, he began speaking at the meeting at 3.45 pm. At the event, Banerjee attributed the delay to a conspiracy by 'Bangla Birodhis' and praised Soren's assistance in helping him reach the venue on time.

TMC MP Samirul Islam suggested that the BJP masterminded a conspiracy to thwart Banerjee's schedule. However, Union minister and former BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar labeled such allegations as 'baseless', emphasizing that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) prioritizes safety over schedule adjustments.