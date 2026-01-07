Thirupparankundram Controversy: BJP Hits Back at 'Anti-Hindu' Remarks

BJP leader K Annamalai has publicly criticized Tamil Nadu Minister Regupathy for his remarks concerning the Thirupparankundram issue, identifying them as evidence of the ruling DMK's 'anti-Hindu' bias.

Responding to Regupathy's insistence on maintaining traditional customs following a High Court verdict, Annamalai accused the DMK, including Chief Minister, of demeaning long-standing Hindu cultural traditions in Tamil Nadu.

As tensions rise, Regupathy defended his stance, emphasizing the importance of preserving Tamil culture and existing practices, dismissing attempts to implement unestablished customs, and questioning the court ruling's role in stirring confusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)