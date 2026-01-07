Left Menu

Thirupparankundram Controversy: BJP Hits Back at 'Anti-Hindu' Remarks

BJP leader K Annamalai criticized Tamil Nadu Minister Regupathy over comments on the Thirupparankundram issue, labeling them as proof of DMK's 'anti-Hindu' bias. Annamalai accused DMK of insulting Hindu traditions, following a court verdict on cultural practices. Regupathy defended cultural heritage, arguing against altering established customs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 07-01-2026 11:27 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 11:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader K Annamalai has publicly criticized Tamil Nadu Minister Regupathy for his remarks concerning the Thirupparankundram issue, identifying them as evidence of the ruling DMK's 'anti-Hindu' bias.

Responding to Regupathy's insistence on maintaining traditional customs following a High Court verdict, Annamalai accused the DMK, including Chief Minister, of demeaning long-standing Hindu cultural traditions in Tamil Nadu.

As tensions rise, Regupathy defended his stance, emphasizing the importance of preserving Tamil culture and existing practices, dismissing attempts to implement unestablished customs, and questioning the court ruling's role in stirring confusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

