One died in suspected hooch tragedy in dry Bihar

One person died, and another was admitted to hospital after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in dry Bihar's Samastipur district, officials said on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Baleshwar Shah. His son Babloo Shah has been admitted to a hospital and lost his eyesight after allegedly consuming illicit liquor.

According to a statement issued by the district police, ''The incident took place on January 1 in Bakhri Bujurg village. Wife of Babloo Shah on Wednesday lodged a complaint with Musrigharari police station saying that his father-in-law and husband purchased liquor from their relative Arvind Shah on January 1 and made an online payment for that.'' She further said in her complaint that immediately after consuming liquor, her father-in-law and husband fell ill, and they were secretly admitted to the nearest hospital.

''Baleshwar Shah died on January 3, and his family members performed his last rites without informing the police. Babloo Shah is still undergoing treatment at a private hospital after he lost his eyesight,'' said the statement.

Police have also recorded the statement of Babloo Shah, it added.

''Police have registered a case and also engaged forensic experts in analysing evidence collected from the spot. Preliminary investigations have revealed that the prohibition department had already registered a case against Baleshwar Shah in connection with some old incident,'' said the statement.

The Nitish Kumar-led government imposed a total ban on sale and consumption of alcohol in the state on April 5, 2016.

