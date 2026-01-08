Left Menu

Pune polls: BJP promises concession on city buses, Metro for women, tax relief for small properties

PTI | Pune | Updated: 08-01-2026 14:39 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 14:39 IST
Pune polls: BJP promises concession on city buses, Metro for women, tax relief for small properties
  • Country:
  • India

With just a few days to go for elections to the Pune civic body, the BJP has unveiled its manifesto, promising property tax waiver for economically weaker sections and sops for women, including concession for them in Metro rail and city bus fares.

The manifesto titled 'Sankalp Patra' was unveiled on Wednesday in the presence of the party's Pune Lok Sabha MP Murlidhar Mohol, state ministers Chandrakant Patil and Madhuri Misal, MLAs and other leaders.

In the document, the BJP said if it comes to power in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), it will provide free travel on Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) buses to citizens above 75 years of age, and give concession on fares to women on the city buses and Metro rail.

It also promised Rs 2,500 per month to poor women under the state government's 'Ladki Bahin Yojana', and a waiver of property tax for houses and flats measuring under 500 square feet. Addressing a press conference, Mohol said, ''We have managed to achieve most of what we promised in the last manifesto. We had assured Punekars about Metro train service, equitable water distribution and riverfront development. We have managed to deliver on these promises.'' Projects under the smart city initiative have been built in parts of the city, such as Balewadi and Baner, as per the plan, he said. ''We also assured Punekars, annual free medical check-up for everyone above 30 years. We will soon build an AIIMS Hospital and a data centre near the Mumbai-Pune Expressway will also be constructed,'' the MP added. Elections to the PMC and 28 other civic bodies in the state will be held on January 15, and the results will be declared the next day. The PMC has a total of 165 seats. While the BJP is contesting all seats alone, the Shiv Sena is fighting 123 seats. Ajit Pawar's NCP is contesting 138 seats. The Congress, NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) are contesting 99, 43 and 44 seats respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Iran condemns "meddlesome and deceptive" US remarks on its internal developments, accuses Washington of hostility

Iran condemns "meddlesome and deceptive" US remarks on its internal developm...

 Iran
2
FIR against national shooting coach for sexual assault of minor; NRAI suspends him

FIR against national shooting coach for sexual assault of minor; NRAI suspen...

 India
3
Turkman Gate violence: BJP's Naqvi cautions people against 'communal conspiracy syndicate'

Turkman Gate violence: BJP's Naqvi cautions people against 'communal conspir...

 India
4
Thane Lok Adalat settles 3.07 lakh cases in 2025: Official

Thane Lok Adalat settles 3.07 lakh cases in 2025: Official

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Artificial Intelligence Literacy in Nursing Education for Ethical and Clinical Practice

Transforming Wastewater Treatment with AI for Sustainability and Circular Economy Goals

From Information to Acceptance: How Social Research Improves Mpox Response in Europe

Beyond Diamonds: How Structural Bottlenecks Are Holding Back Botswana’s Economic Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026