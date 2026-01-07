Political Unrest Surges Over Hadi's Murder Charges

The rejection of a police chargesheet in Sharif Osman Hadi's murder case by Inquilab Moncho has highlighted simmering political tensions in Bangladesh. The student leader's killing has ignited calls for justice and led to accusations of state complicity.

Authorities have charged 17 individuals, including Awami League members, citing 'political vengeance' as the motive. Inquilab Moncho challenges this, alleging a deeper, politically motivated conspiracy.

The case has further strained Bangladesh's relations with India, with claims of involvement dismissed by Indian officials. The implications touch on broader geopolitical dynamics, as demands for a thorough investigation persist amid political unrest.