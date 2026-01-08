UPDATE 1-Australia to hold public inquiry into Bondi Beach attacks
Australia will hold a Royal Commission inquiry into the Bondi Beach mass shooting in which 15 were killed, the country's most powerful public inquiry, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Thursday.
The mass shooting at a Jewish Hanukkah celebration at Sydney's famed Bondi Beach on December 14 shocked a country with strict gun laws and fuelled calls for tougher controls and stronger action against antisemitism. Police say the alleged father and son perpetrators were inspired by the Islamic State militant group.
Albanese said the Royal Commission, a government inquiry which can compel people to give evidence, will be led by retired judge Virginia Bell.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hanukkah
- Bondi
- Australia
- Sydney
- Anthony Albanese
- Albanese
- Jewish
- Royal Commission
- Virginia Bell
ALSO READ
Australia wins Ashes series 4-1 with a five-wicket victory in Sydney
WRAPUP 1-Cricket-Australia get over the line in Sydney for 4-1 Ashes triumph
"Found it hard to control my emotions:" Usman Khawaja on retiring from international cricket after Sydney Test
Thrilling Events Unfold in Fifth Ashes Test at Sydney
Sydney Sweeney's Triumphant Return: 'The Housemaid's Secret' in the Works!