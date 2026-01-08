UPDATE 1-Australia to hold public inquiry into Bondi Beach attacks

Australia ‌will hold a Royal Commission inquiry into the Bondi ⁠Beach mass shooting in which 15 were killed, the country's most powerful public inquiry, ​Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on ‍Thursday.

The mass shooting at a Jewish Hanukkah celebration at Sydney's famed Bondi Beach on ⁠December ‌14 ⁠shocked a country with strict gun laws and ‍fuelled calls for tougher controls and stronger ​action against antisemitism. Police say the alleged ⁠father and son perpetrators were inspired by the ⁠Islamic State militant group.

Albanese said the Royal Commission, a government ⁠inquiry which can compel people to give evidence, ⁠will ‌be led by retired judge Virginia Bell.

