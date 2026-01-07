Left Menu

France's Strategic Response to US Greenland Ambitions

France is coordinating with allies like Germany and Poland to craft a response to potential US actions regarding Greenland. The US, led by President Trump, is exploring methods to acquire the strategic island, sparking European concern over these renewed ambitions.

Updated: 07-01-2026 13:21 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 13:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

France is strategizing with international partners to formulate a response should the United States attempt to take control of Greenland, according to Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Noel Barrot.

Barrot confirmed discussions on this matter would occur later in the day with German and Polish foreign ministers.

The White House revealed President Donald Trump is evaluating options for acquiring Greenland, potentially involving military measures, a move raising alarms in Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

