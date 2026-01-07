Left Menu

Mahathir Mohamad: Steadfast at 100 Despite Health Setback

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, at 100, is recovering from a serious but not life-threatening hip fracture incurred while exercising. Known for his resilience, Mahathir remains active in political discourse despite health challenges, including a history of heart disease. He was hospitalised for observation and treatment at the National Heart Institute.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kualalumpur | Updated: 07-01-2026 14:25 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 14:25 IST
Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, a towering figure in Malaysian politics, is currently recovering from a broken right hip. At 100 years old, Mahathir suffered the injury during his regular morning exercise routine of brisk walking, ending up hospitalised at the National Heart Institute for continued care.

The injury, though serious at his advanced age, is not life-threatening, according to his daughter Marina Mahathir. She clarified that while the hip fracture will take time to heal, there are no critical risks involved. She also refuted rumors about her father's deteriorating condition, reassuring the public of his resilience.

Mahathir, who served as Malaysia's Prime Minister twice, remains an influential voice in politics despite ongoing health scares. His previous health issues include a history of heart disease, with two bypass surgeries since a heart attack in 1989. His commitment to staying mentally and physically active seems to underpin his continued public presence.

