BJP Alleges Nehru's Controversial Stance on Somnath Temple

The BJP accused Nehru of opposing the reconstruction of the Somnath temple post-independence, claiming he prioritized appeasement politics and downplayed Hindu symbols. Alleged letters to Pakistan's Liaquat Ali Khan reflect Nehru's skepticism towards the temple's significance, according to BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi.

Updated: 07-01-2026 15:51 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 15:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has reignited its critique of the Congress by accusing Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first Prime Minister, of harboring disdain for the Somnath temple post-independence. According to BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi, Nehru's actions reflect a pattern of appeasement politics.

Trivedi highlighted concerns that Nehru preferred to downplay the significance of Hindu symbols in an effort to 'appease' Pakistan. Letters allegedly written by Nehru to Pakistan's Prime Minister, Liaquat Ali Khan, in 1951 support these claims by denying the Somnath temple's reconstruction story.

The BJP spokesperson condemned this stance, arguing it reveals a tendency to prioritize foreign appeasement over India's cultural integrity and civilizational pride. The BJP views these historical accounts as evidence of the Congress's alleged reluctance to protect India's heritage.

