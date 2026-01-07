Mehbooba Mufti Challenges Leadership: A Legacy Defended

Mehbooba Mufti has openly criticized Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for his silence on key issues troubling locals, particularly during her speech at her father's death anniversary.

She expressed concern over the growing number of young activists being arrested and emphasized the struggle of families whose orchard lands are being seized for railway lines. Mehbooba called on the Centre to provide jobs to those displaced.

Paying tribute to her father, PDP founder Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, she highlighted her commitment to his vision, a rarity among leaders today. She urged party members to uphold her father's legacy, acknowledging his dedication to people over a political position.

(With inputs from agencies.)