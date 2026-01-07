Left Menu

Mehbooba Mufti Challenges Leadership: A Legacy Defended

Mehbooba Mufti criticized Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for neglecting critical issues while focusing on criticizing PDP. At her father's death anniversary, she urged the Centre to support displaced families and emphasized continuing her father's legacy in politics, highlighting his unique foresightedness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 07-01-2026 17:22 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 17:22 IST
Mehbooba Mufti has openly criticized Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for his silence on key issues troubling locals, particularly during her speech at her father's death anniversary.

She expressed concern over the growing number of young activists being arrested and emphasized the struggle of families whose orchard lands are being seized for railway lines. Mehbooba called on the Centre to provide jobs to those displaced.

Paying tribute to her father, PDP founder Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, she highlighted her commitment to his vision, a rarity among leaders today. She urged party members to uphold her father's legacy, acknowledging his dedication to people over a political position.

(With inputs from agencies.)

