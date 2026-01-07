Massive Electoral Roll Revision Sees 6.5 Crore Voters Removed

The ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) by the Election Commission has led to the removal of 6.5 crore names from the draft electoral rolls across nine states and three Union territories. This significant change aims at updating the electoral rolls and addressing enumeration discrepancies.

Before SIR Phase 2's commencement on October 27, the regions in question boasted 50.90 crore electors. Post-publication of the revised rolls, these figures shrank to 44.40 crore as names were transitioned to the absent, shifted, or dead/duplicate categories.

The SIR, focusing on eliminating foreign illegal migrants, joins ongoing crackdowns in several states. The revision's importance is underscored by similar efforts in the past, such as the 2003 Bihar voter list revision.

(With inputs from agencies.)