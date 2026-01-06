Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee's Allegations Stir Controversy Over West Bengal Voter Roll Update

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accuses the Election Commission of misusing IT tools linked to the BJP to conduct an electoral roll update in the state. Her criticism, echoed by TMC, adds tension to the political climate ahead of the 2026 assembly elections, as legal action looms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangasagar | Updated: 06-01-2026 17:40 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 17:40 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sharply criticized the Election Commission, accusing it of using mobile applications developed by the BJP to conduct a survey of electoral rolls. Her accusations have been dismissed by the BJP as politically motivated and without basis.

Banerjee's claims emerged during her two-day visit to Sagar Island, where she alleged that the poll panel's methods were unconstitutional. The TMC leader further accused the EC of unfairly marking eligible voters as deceased and forcing the vulnerable to hearings.

In response, the TMC filed a Supreme Court petition against the EC's actions. The controversy unfolds as the region prepares for 2026 elections, with the TMC alleging voter disenfranchisement efforts amid sharp BJP rebuttals of the claims.

