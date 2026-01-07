Slovenia's Presidential Pick for Central Bank Governor

On Wednesday, Slovenia's President Natasa Pirc Musar announced the nomination of Primoz Dolenc, the current deputy governor of the central bank, for the position of governor. This nomination was disclosed in an official statement from the president's office.

If confirmed, Dolenc will not only head the central bank but also participate as a member of the European Central Bank (ECB) governing council, a crucial role amidst the ongoing economic challenges in Europe.

The proposal has been forwarded to the Slovenian parliament, which is scheduled to vote on the matter during its regular session on January 26. The outcome of this vote will determine Slovenia's representation within the ECB's decision-making processes.