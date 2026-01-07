Political Stalwart Kabindra Purkayastha Passes at 94, Leaves a Lasting Legacy

Kabindra Purkayastha, a towering figure in Assam's political arena and a veteran BJP leader, has passed away at the age of 94. He succumbed to age-related health issues on Wednesday, leaving behind a legacy of service and dedication to his people.

Purkayastha was a crucial figure in the BJP's rise in the Northeast, having served as the Union Minister of State for Communication under Atal Bihari Vajpayee's government from 1998 to 1999. His political journey began in 1991 when he was first elected to the Lok Sabha from the Silchar constituency, a seat he later reclaimed in 1998 and 2009.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal have expressed their condolences, highlighting Purkayastha's inspirational role as a mentor and a stalwart who built the BJP's foundation in the region from the grassroots. The Assam BJP suspended all activities on Thursday as a tribute to the late leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)