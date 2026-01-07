Left Menu

Political Stalwart Kabindra Purkayastha Passes at 94, Leaves a Lasting Legacy

Kabindra Purkayastha, a veteran BJP leader and former Union minister, passed away at the age of 94 due to age-related issues. Known for his dedication to Assam's development, he served as Union Minister of State for Communication and as a respected representative in the Lok Sabha. His contributions left a significant impact on the region's political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hailakandi | Updated: 07-01-2026 19:50 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 19:50 IST
Political Stalwart Kabindra Purkayastha Passes at 94, Leaves a Lasting Legacy
  • Country:
  • India

Kabindra Purkayastha, a towering figure in Assam's political arena and a veteran BJP leader, has passed away at the age of 94. He succumbed to age-related health issues on Wednesday, leaving behind a legacy of service and dedication to his people.

Purkayastha was a crucial figure in the BJP's rise in the Northeast, having served as the Union Minister of State for Communication under Atal Bihari Vajpayee's government from 1998 to 1999. His political journey began in 1991 when he was first elected to the Lok Sabha from the Silchar constituency, a seat he later reclaimed in 1998 and 2009.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal have expressed their condolences, highlighting Purkayastha's inspirational role as a mentor and a stalwart who built the BJP's foundation in the region from the grassroots. The Assam BJP suspended all activities on Thursday as a tribute to the late leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nepali Congress Leadership Showdown: Special Convention Sparks Divisions

Nepali Congress Leadership Showdown: Special Convention Sparks Divisions

 Nepal
2
Ten workers seriously injured in LPG cylinder explosion at hotel near Daund town in Pune district of Maharashtra: Police.

Ten workers seriously injured in LPG cylinder explosion at hotel near Daund ...

 India
3
CBI Takes Charge: Unveiling Sahibganj's Illegal Mining Case

CBI Takes Charge: Unveiling Sahibganj's Illegal Mining Case

 India
4
Response submitted by X detailed but not adequate: Govt sources to PTI on Grok AI obscene content issue.

Response submitted by X detailed but not adequate: Govt sources to PTI on Gr...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026