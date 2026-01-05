Assam BJP Launches Statewide Wall-Writing Campaign Ahead Of Elections

As Assam gears up for the upcoming Assembly elections, the BJP has launched a massive wall-writing campaign across the state. This initiative, spearheaded by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and state BJP president Dilip Saikia, aims to engage with the public through visual outreach.

The campaign involves party workers and leaders painting the BJP's symbol, the lotus, alongside slogans on walls throughout Assam. The painting drive, inaugurated in Guwahati, is part of a strategic plan to highlight the achievements of BJP-led governments over the past decade.

Participants, including Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, will seek permission from wall owners before starting, ensuring a respectful engagement with communities. The slogans will not only promote past governmental successes but also reflect the party's core ideologies and future aspirations.