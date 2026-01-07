Maharashtra's Mahayuti: Navigating Alliances and Electoral Strategies
Sunil Tatkare, president of Maharashtra NCP, discusses the electoral strategy of the Mahayuti alliance ahead of January 15 civic polls. While alliance members contest separately in some areas, they've agreed to avoid personal attacks. Discussions with BJP leaders aim to address coalition tensions and emphasize local issues in campaigning.
- Country:
- India
In a strategic move ahead of the January 15 civic elections, Maharashtra NCP President Sunil Tatkare announced that Mahayuti alliance partners, despite contesting separately in certain regions, have agreed to maintain political decorum by avoiding personal attacks.
Speaking after a rally in Thane, Tatkare mentioned high-level discussions with BJP leaders to resolve conflicts within the ruling coalition, consisting of BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP. Although campaigning has seen accusations between BJP and NCP, there's a collective shift to focus on local issues.
Tatkare dismissed the opposition's criticism about uncontested elections as a sign of their diminishing influence, explaining NCP's decision to run independently in multiple cities to bolster representation. He assured Mahayuti's commitment to unified goals, confident in NCP's growing strength in Thane.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Knife Attack on Shiv Sena's Ward 92 Candidate in Bandra
Ten workers seriously injured in LPG cylinder explosion at hotel near Daund town in Pune district of Maharashtra: Police.
Unexpected Alliances: BJP Confronts Internal Rift in Maharashtra
CPI-Marxist Leader Criticizes Congress-BJP Alliance in Maharashtra
Maharashtra's Whip Shift: Opposition Parties Face Facility Cutback Amid New Resolution