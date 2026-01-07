Maharashtra's Mahayuti: Navigating Alliances and Electoral Strategies

In a strategic move ahead of the January 15 civic elections, Maharashtra NCP President Sunil Tatkare announced that Mahayuti alliance partners, despite contesting separately in certain regions, have agreed to maintain political decorum by avoiding personal attacks.

Speaking after a rally in Thane, Tatkare mentioned high-level discussions with BJP leaders to resolve conflicts within the ruling coalition, consisting of BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP. Although campaigning has seen accusations between BJP and NCP, there's a collective shift to focus on local issues.

Tatkare dismissed the opposition's criticism about uncontested elections as a sign of their diminishing influence, explaining NCP's decision to run independently in multiple cities to bolster representation. He assured Mahayuti's commitment to unified goals, confident in NCP's growing strength in Thane.

