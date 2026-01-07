Congress Sets Stage for Assam Assembly Elections with Key Appointments
The Congress has appointed senior leaders D K Shivakumar, Bhupesh Baghel, and Bandhu Tirkey as observers for the upcoming Assam assembly elections. The appointments are part of the party's strategy to strengthen its position against the ruling BJP. An alliance with several regional parties has also been announced.
- Country:
- India
The Congress party has made significant strategic moves ahead of the Assam assembly elections by appointing key figures as senior observers. D K Shivakumar, former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, and former MLA Bandhu Tirkey will oversee the election efforts in the state.
This decision, announced by AICC general secretary KC Venugopal, aligns with the party's organized approach for the elections in five states and Union Territories, including West Bengal and Kerala. The move follows the recent appointment of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as the chairperson of the screening committee for the Assam elections.
The Congress is also strengthening its electoral muscle through alliances with other parties such as CPI(M), Raijor Dal, and others, aiming to challenge the BJP's current dominance in the 126-member Assam Assembly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Stalin vs BJP: Tamil Nadu's Political Battle Heats Up
BJP's Strategic Overhaul Ahead of West Bengal Assembly Polls
Punjab BJP's Offensive: VB-G RAM G Act Unveiled
Mumbai court discharges BJP leader and former Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana in fake caste certificate case.
TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Rallies Against BJP's 'Politics of Fear' in North Bengal