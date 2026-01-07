Congress Sets Stage for Assam Assembly Elections with Key Appointments

The Congress party has made significant strategic moves ahead of the Assam assembly elections by appointing key figures as senior observers. D K Shivakumar, former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, and former MLA Bandhu Tirkey will oversee the election efforts in the state.

This decision, announced by AICC general secretary KC Venugopal, aligns with the party's organized approach for the elections in five states and Union Territories, including West Bengal and Kerala. The move follows the recent appointment of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as the chairperson of the screening committee for the Assam elections.

The Congress is also strengthening its electoral muscle through alliances with other parties such as CPI(M), Raijor Dal, and others, aiming to challenge the BJP's current dominance in the 126-member Assam Assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)