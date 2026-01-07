U.S. Contemplates Greenland Acquisition: Trump's Diplomatic Play

The potential acquisition of Greenland by the United States is currently under active discussion, according to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt. President Donald Trump and his national security advisors are weighing the idea, marking it as a significant point on the administration's agenda.

Leavitt addressed the media on Wednesday, stating, "All options are always on the table for President Trump ... the President's first option always has been diplomacy." Her remarks suggest that while the notion of purchase exists, diplomatic avenues are likely to be pursued primarily.

This development indicates the administration's strategic interest in Greenland, a geopolitical entity of ever-increasing importance. As talks progress, global observance of this situation remains pertinent, reflecting the broader implications and diplomatic relations at play.

(With inputs from agencies.)