Left Menu

Being Congressman, I've to work for party: Shivakumar on appointment as Assam election observer

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who has been appointed as a senior observer for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, on Thursday said that he had no option and, as a Congressman, would work for the party.Shivakumar, along with former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and former Jharkhand MLA Bandhu Tirkey, was appointed on Wednesday by the Congress as the partys senior observers for the Assam Assembly elections.I dont have any option.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-01-2026 19:27 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 19:27 IST
Being Congressman, I've to work for party: Shivakumar on appointment as Assam election observer
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who has been appointed as a senior observer for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, on Thursday said that he had no option and, as a Congressman, would work for the party.

Shivakumar, along with former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and former Jharkhand MLA Bandhu Tirkey, was appointed on Wednesday by the Congress as the party's senior observers for the Assam Assembly elections.

''I don't have any option. Whatever the party tells us to do, we have to do it. That is what being a Congressman means. I have seen the AICC press release. They have asked me to look after Assam. I had been to Assam earlier as well, long ago, and now they want me there again. I will be going,'' Shivakumar, who is also the Karnataka Congress President, told reporters.

Elections to 126 constituencies in Assam are likely to be held in March-April.

Shivakumar's appointment as a senior observer has triggered speculation, as he is widely seen as a claimant for the chief minister's post, amid talk of a leadership change in Karnataka.

The power tussle within the ruling Congress has intensified amid speculation about a change in CM after the government crossed the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20.

The speculation has been fueled by a reported power-sharing understanding between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar at the time of the Congress forming the government in 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
1.13 crore DWCRA women borrow Rs 47,000 cr from banks during FY25: Andhra CM

1.13 crore DWCRA women borrow Rs 47,000 cr from banks during FY25: Andhra CM

 India
2
3.9-magnitude quake hits Assam

3.9-magnitude quake hits Assam

 India
3
Amit Shah urges masses to join Somnath Swabhiman Parv

Amit Shah urges masses to join Somnath Swabhiman Parv

 India
4
US October trade deficit lowest since 2009 as imports decline

US October trade deficit lowest since 2009 as imports decline

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech growing faster than users’ financial understanding

Why conversational AI is becoming lifeline in mental health emergencies

How collaborative AI can shield self-driving cars from cyberattacks

Cognitive load and AI: How automation is rewriting the role of teachers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026