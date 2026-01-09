Bollywood-Infused Tensions: Modi's Missed Call and the Stalled India-US Trade Deal
The Congress criticized PM Narendra Modi with a Bollywood-themed jibe after US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick revealed stalled India-US trade talks. Modi's failure to call President Trump was cited as a key reason for the delay. Lutnick detailed how India's hesitation led to deals with other nations proceeding first.
- Country:
- India
The Congress party delivered a Bollywood-infused critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi after US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick highlighted a missed opportunity for a trade deal with India, stemming from Modi's lack of communication with then-President Donald Trump.
Citing Lutnick, Congress representative Jairam Ramesh playfully referenced Bollywood classics, suggesting Modi's oversight in courting a trade deal resembled a narrative out of a filmi romance gone awry. The swipe revived lyrics from films 'Guide' and 'Sangam', likening diplomatic tension to romantic betrayal.
Lutnick attributed the stalled negotiations to India's reluctance to engage with the US president promptly. As other countries like Indonesia and Vietnam secured deals, India fell behind, unable to capitalize on earlier opportunities. Lutnick's insights arrive amid ongoing diplomatic discussions and challenges in bridging the bilateral trade tariff discrepancy.
(With inputs from agencies.)