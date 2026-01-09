TMC Protests Spark Controversy Over Corruption and Political Strategy

Members of Parliament from West Bengal's Trinamool Congress party staged a protest outside Union Home Minister Amit Shah's office in New Delhi, prompting a strong response from state BJP leaders. Samik Bhattacharya, the President of West Bengal BJP, criticized the TMC MPs, claiming they have become a platform for public ridicule due to their protests against corruption.

The protest followed the detention of several TMC MPs, including Derek O'Brien, Mahua Moitra, Satabdi Roy, and others, who voiced their opposition to the Enforcement Directorate's raid on the Kolkata-based I-PAC office. The MPs accused the central government of politically manipulating the investigation agency to target their party during election times.

The police action led to dramatic scenes, with Derek O'Brien and Mahua Moitra being forcibly removed and detained. Moitra publicly declared her intent to contest the BJP's strategies, while TMC MP Satabdi Roy and Kirti Azad accused the central government of misusing its powers to sway elections, accusing the BJP of undemocratic conduct.

