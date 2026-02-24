French department store BHV to open new Shein stores in more French cities
French department store chain BHV plans to open Shein physical shops in five other French cities on February 25, the Chinese online fast-fashion retailer and BHV's owner Societe des Grands Magasins (SGM) said on Tuesday in a joint statement. SGM had originally said it would open the Shein spaces in its stores in December.
French department store chain BHV plans to open Shein physical shops in five other French cities on February 25, the Chinese online fast-fashion retailer and BHV's owner Societe des Grands Magasins (SGM) said on Tuesday in a joint statement. The stores in Angers, Dijon, Grenoble, Limoges and Reims will include from Wednesday onwards a Shein physical presence.
SGM had opened Shein's first physical shop in its Paris flagship BHV store in November in a daring move as the Chinese firm's rock-bottom prices are a core part of the criticism levelled at it by French retailers and politicians and at the same time could deteriorate the image of BHV as an upmarket retailer. SGM had originally said it would open the Shein spaces in its stores in December.
