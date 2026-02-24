French department store BHV to open new Shein stores in more French cities

French ​department store chain BHV ​plans to ‌open Shein ​physical shops in five other French cities on February ‌25, the Chinese online fast-fashion retailer and BHV's owner Societe des Grands Magasins (SGM) said ‌on Tuesday in a joint statement. The stores ‌in Angers, Dijon, Grenoble, Limoges and Reims will include from Wednesday onwards a Shein physical presence.

SGM ⁠had ​opened Shein's ⁠first physical shop in its Paris flagship BHV store ⁠in November in a daring move as ​the Chinese firm's rock-bottom prices are a ⁠core part of the criticism levelled at it by ⁠French ​retailers and politicians and at the same time could deteriorate the image ⁠of BHV as an upmarket retailer. SGM had originally ⁠said ⁠it would open the Shein spaces in its stores in December.

