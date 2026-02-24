Jitendra Vaswani Breaks Down PM Modi and GPAI Insights from India AI Impact Summit 2026

New Delhi [India], February 24: Jitendra Vaswani, CEO of DigiExe.com, one of India's leading AI-driven digital marketing agencies, attended the India AI Impact Summit 2026 held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, from February 16 to 20, 2026. The summit, the first-ever global AI summit hosted in the Global South, brought together over 250,000 visitors from more than 100 countries, including heads of state, global tech CEOs, AI researchers, startup founders, and policy leaders. Walking away from five days of intense discussions, keynotes, and live demonstrations, Vaswani shares his personal reflections, key takeaways, and why this summit was not just a government event - but a turning point for every Indian entrepreneur and digital agency owner. Setting the Stage - What This Summit Was The India AI Impact Summit 2026 was not just another conference. It was a moment in history. Inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 16, 2026, the summit was hosted under the IndiaAI Mission in collaboration with the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI), an international body bringing together over 29 member nations committed to responsible AI development. The summit was the fourth in a series of global AI summits, following events in the UK, Seoul, and France - and the first to be hosted in the developing world. That fact alone says a lot about where India stands in the global AI race today. The event was organized around what organizers called ''Three Sutras'' (guiding principles) and ''Seven Chakras'' (interconnected domains of action), covering areas like Human Capital development, Safe and Trusted AI, Inclusion for Social Empowerment, Democratizing AI Resources, Science, Resilience & Innovation, and AI for Economic Growth. Hearing these frameworks explained in detail was genuinely eye-opening for me as a business owner. PM Modi's Speech - The MANAV Vision That Changed How I Think About AI ''The moment PM Modi took the stage, the entire auditorium at Bharat Mandapam went silent,'' says Vaswani. ''His words were not just political statements. They were a clear roadmap for how India - and honestly every business leader in this country - should think about artificial intelligence.'' PM Modi introduced India's vision for AI through an acronym called M.A.N.A.V., which stands for: Moral and Ethical Systems, Accountable Governance, National Sovereignty (data belongs to those who generate it), Accessible and Inclusive, and Valid and Legitimate. The Prime Minister made it abundantly clear that India does not see fear in AI - India sees fortune in AI. That single statement resonated deeply with me. As someone who has been integrating AI into DigiExe's operations for the past two years, I have often faced skepticism from peers and clients. Hearing India's top leader say ''India sees the future in AI'' was validating in every possible way. Modi also introduced a powerful analogy that I keep thinking about: he compared AI to GPS. It suggests a route, but the final decision of direction is always yours. This is exactly how we use AI at DigiExe. We do not let AI run blind. We use it as a co-pilot - to assist with SEO strategy, content planning, ad copy, and data analysis - while human creativity and judgment remain at the center. PM Modi was essentially describing the operating model of a modern AI-powered agency without even knowing it. GPAI - Why This Body Matters for Indian Businesses: The Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) Council Meeting took place on February 20, the final day of the summit. GPAI is a multi-stakeholder initiative that guides responsible AI development across member nations. What struck me was the GPAI's core message: the global AI divide is widening. A small number of countries and corporations are concentrating AI capabilities in their hands, and this is limiting the rest of the world's ability to build their own AI solutions in their own languages, cultures, and contexts. This is important for every Indian agency owner to understand. The fact that India is now chairing conversations at the GPAI level, and pushing for AI to be treated as a Global Common Good - open, shared, and accessible - means that Indian entrepreneurs will have increasing access to tools, infrastructure, and policy support to compete on a global stage. India's tech minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the New Delhi Frontier AI Commitments at the summit, a voluntary framework for responsible AI that will directly shape how companies like DigiExe will be able to build and deploy AI tools in the years ahead. The Numbers That Blew My Mind Walking through the summit, the scale of AI investment flowing into India was simply staggering. Here are some of the key announcements that every Indian entrepreneur needs to know: • Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, revealed that India now has over 100 million weekly active ChatGPT users, making it the second-largest user base after the United States. OpenAI also announced two new offices in India, in Bengaluru and Mumbai. • Adani Group pledged $100 billion to build AI data centers in India using renewable energy by 2035, which is expected to attract an additional $150 billion in related investment. • India's government earmarked $1.1 billion for a state-backed venture capital fund specifically targeting AI and advanced manufacturing startups. • Anthropic - the company behind Claude AI - announced its first office in Bengaluru and confirmed that India is Claude's second-largest user market worldwide. Anthropic also partnered with Infosys to deploy Claude models for Indian enterprises. • Google announced a $15 billion investment to build foundational AI infrastructure in India. • India is targeting over $200 billion in AI infrastructure investment by 2028. These are not small numbers. This is the world placing a massive bet on India as an AI superpower. For anyone running a digital agency or an AI-powered business in India right now, this is the single best time to be operating in this space. Indian AI Models - Made in India, Built for the World One of the most exciting parts of the summit for me personally was seeing Indian companies launch their own AI models. PM Modi himself mentioned that three Indian companies launched their own AI models and apps during the summit - something he called a proud reflection of India's youth and technical depth. Sarvam AI, a Bengaluru-based startup, launched two major open-source large language models - Sarvam 30B and Sarvam 105B - trained entirely in India. Sarvam also announced a partnership with Qualcomm, HMD, and Bosch to deploy its models across smartphones, laptops, cars, and smart glasses. BharatGen, a government-backed AI consortium, launched Param 2, a 17-billion-parameter model that works across all 22 scheduled Indian languages. Voice AI startup Gnani launched Vachana, a zero-shot voice cloning text-to-speech model supporting 12 languages. This tells me one critical thing: India is no longer just consuming AI - India is now building it. For businesses like DigiExe that operate in digital marketing and SEO, this means Indian-language AI tools are going to become more accessible, more accurate, and more affordable in the coming months. What I Personally Learned - And Why It Confirmed My Direction: ''I came to this summit with one question in my mind: am I on the right track by going all-in on AI at DigiExe? I left with a crystal clear answer - absolutely yes,'' says Vaswani. The biggest personal takeaway from the summit was that AI is not replacing human-centric work. It is multiplying it. This is something we already live by at DigiExe. We use AI tools for content creation, SEO research, keyword clustering, competitor analysis, and campaign reporting - but every strategy, every client relationship, and every creative decision still passes through a human mind. PM Modi's words about ''humans and intelligent systems co-creating, co-working, and co-evolving'' describe exactly the culture we have built at DigiExe. Another major takeaway was the urgency around skilling, reskilling, and lifelong learning. The summit made it clear that the future of work is not about replacement - it is about elevation. Anyone willing to learn how to work with AI will find themselves doing higher-value, more meaningful, and more impactful work. This is why we continue to invest heavily in upskilling our own team at DigiExe on the latest AI tools, workflows, and automation systems. Vinod Khosla's statement also stuck with me. He said IT services and BPO companies could ''almost completely disappear within five years'' because of AI, and that 250 million young Indians should instead be selling AI-based products and services to the rest of the world. At DigiExe, we are already building in that direction - leveraging AI not just to deliver services faster, but to build scalable, productized AI solutions that can serve clients globally. Final Thoughts - India's AI Moment is Now The India AI Impact Summit 2026 was more than a summit. It was a signal. A signal that India is ready to lead. A signal that AI is not a distant technology for large corporations - it is available today, it is affordable, and it is for everyone. The theme of the summit - Sarvajan Hitaya, Sarvajan Sukhaya - welfare for all, happiness for all - is a reminder that the most powerful application of AI is not automation for profit, but empowerment for people. As the CEO of DigiExe, I am more committed than ever to building an AI-first agency that serves clients with speed, precision, and creativity. The summit gave me clarity, confidence, and a renewed sense of purpose. If you are an entrepreneur or marketer sitting on the fence about AI, the world's most powerful leaders, investors, and innovators just gathered in New Delhi and told you - in plain words - this is the time to move. The future is not coming. It is already here. And India is at the center of it. About Jitendra Vaswani Jitendra Vaswani is a globally recognized digital marketing expert, SEO authority, and the CEO of DigiExe.com, a leading AI-powered digital marketing agency. He is also the founder of BloggersIdeas.com, Saasultra.com, and AffiliateBooster, and has over 12 years of experience in digital marketing, SEO, and AI-driven growth strategies. He is a speaker, author, and advisor to brands worldwide.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)